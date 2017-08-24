TOPIC: Hurricane Harvey Heading to Texas on 25 Yr. Anniv. of Andrew
I’m thinking of those living on the Texas
As this is happening I cant forget Hurricane…
Hello SR Folks…..
I’m thinking of those living on the Texas
coast as many are preparing for Hurricane
Harvey heading in that direction.
As this is happening I cant forget Hurricane…
See all stories on this topic
Are there any artists in the house?
I have been trying to pull myself out of this funk…..I take drum lessons, I just finished an online drawing class & I’ve taken art classes in the past…
:c009: Greetings, SR Brothers and Sisters!
I have been trying to pull myself out of this funk…..I take drum lessons, I just finished an online drawing class & I’ve taken art classes in the past…
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment