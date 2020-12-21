Treatment for Suicidal Ideation, Self-harm, and Suicide Attempts Among Youth

Treatment for Suicidal Ideation, Self-harm, and Suicide Attempts Among Youth The goal of this guide is to provide interventions to treat for suicidal ideation, self-harm, and suicide attempts among youth. It provides research on implementation and examples of the ways that these recommendations can be implemented.



See all stories on this topic

Crisis Services: Meeting Needs, Saving Lives The book is composed of SAMHSA’s “National Guidelines for Behavioral Health Crisis Care: Best Practice Toolkit” and related papers on crisis services. The toolkit reflects relevant clinical and health services research, review of top national program practices and replicable approaches that support best practice implementation. The related papers address key issues relevant to crisis service

See all stories on this topic

Have You or Your Family Experienced a Disaster? (Spanish version) – ¿Usted y su familia han sido afectados por un desastre? Parents and caregivers may not always understand and be able to identify behaviors in children and youth that are associated with adverse reactions to a disaster. This poster provides information on possible adverse reactions in children as well as where to get help.

Es posible que los padres y los cuidadores no siempre comprendan o no puedan identificar los comportamientos en niños y jóvenes q

See all stories on this topic

Prevention and Treatment of HIV Among People Living with Substance Use and/or Mental Disorders This guide reviews interventions for people living with substance use and mental disorders who are at risk for or living with HIV. Selected interventions are in alignment with goals of the federal “Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America” (EHE) initiative.



See all stories on this topic