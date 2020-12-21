Treatment for Suicidal Ideation, Self-harm, and Suicide Attempts Among Youth

The goal of this guide is to provide interventions to treat for suicidal ideation, self-harm, and suicide attempts among youth. It provides research on implementation and examples of the ways that these recommendations can be implemented.
The book is composed of SAMHSA’s “National Guidelines for Behavioral Health Crisis Care: Best Practice Toolkit” and related papers on crisis services. The toolkit reflects relevant clinical and health services research, review of top national program practices and replicable approaches that support best practice implementation. The related papers address key issues relevant to crisis service
Parents and caregivers may not always understand and be able to identify behaviors in children and youth that are associated with adverse reactions to a disaster. This poster provides information on possible adverse reactions in children as well as where to get help.
Es posible que los padres y los cuidadores no siempre comprendan o no puedan identificar los comportamientos en niños y jóvenes q
This guide reviews interventions for people living with substance use and mental disorders who are at risk for or living with HIV. Selected interventions are in alignment with goals of the federal “Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America” (EHE) initiative.
Disaster survivors are not always aware of behaviors in themselves or others that are associated with adverse reactions to a disaster. This poster assists adult disaster survivors with identifying possible reactions and provides resources to turn to for help.
Los sobrevivientes de acontecimientos catastróficos no siempre están conscientes de los comportamientos, sea en sí mismos o en otras
