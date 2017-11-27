Trends in funerals offer opportunities for comforting

In its latest ranking, the Cremation Association of North America reports that Oregon has the third highest percentage of cremations at 74 percent, behind Nevada and … The first was her 41-year-old brother, who died the day after Thanksgiving 2012 following years of drug abuse and alcoholism.
See all stories on this topic
Ann Baldwin and Charles Barber discuss the over prescribing of drugs and the evolution of the current substance abuse epidemic.
See all stories on this topic
“The consultant will then make his recommendations to us and we will use that information during the public commentary.” … more drug arrests in majority-black North Baton Rouge than in majority-white South Baton Rouge, despite what Together Baton Rouge claims is a uniform amount of drug abuse …
See all stories on this topic
I know beneath the sounds of guitar solos and the vibrancy of tie-dye prints exists a culture of racism, drug abuse and a wild-eyed man who ruined the 1960s fantasy. The 83-year-old cult leader Charles Manson died in a California hospital on Nov. 19. The mastermind behind what I have been taught as …
See all stories on this topic
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Substance Abuse Treatment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering. North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, India. Order a …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment