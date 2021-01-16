Trump Administration Will Let More Doctors Prescribe Drug To Fight Opioid Addiction

(Source: NPR Health and Science)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
This case report describes a 17-year-old high school student serious suicide attempt using an injectable composite of veterinary medications (vitamins, vaccines, antibiotics, and antihelminthics) typically used to treat chickens. The use of this particul… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
From Zoom and Microsoft Teams, to Netflix and Google Classroom, we have become dependent for the functioning of our lives on apps that, in turn, fuel our device addiction further. (Source: The Economic Times)
See all stories on this topic
Clinical Outcome Assessments (COA) Qualification Submissions
Office of Drug Evaluation (ODE) II
Division of Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Addiction Products (DAAAP) (Source: FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research – What’s New)
See all stories on this topic
The combination treatment may be a game changer for some patients with severe methamphetamine use disorder, results of a new randomized trial, ADAPT-2, suggest.Medscape Medical News (Source: Medscape Medical News Headlines)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment