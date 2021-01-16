Trump Administration Will Let More Doctors Prescribe Drug To Fight Opioid Addiction

Trump Administration Will Let More Doctors Prescribe Drug To Fight Opioid Addiction (Source: NPR Health and Science)

An adolescent’s use of veterinary medicines: a case report exploring addiction – Kaggwa MM, Nuwamanya S, Ashaba S, Rukundo GZ, Harms S. This case report describes a 17-year-old high school student serious suicide attempt using an injectable composite of veterinary medications (vitamins, vaccines, antibiotics, and antihelminthics) typically used to treat chickens. The use of this particul… (Source: SafetyLit)

Covid-19: The new normal of isolated work is becoming a new threat to public health From Zoom and Microsoft Teams, to Netflix and Google Classroom, we have become dependent for the functioning of our lives on apps that, in turn, fuel our device addiction further. (Source: The Economic Times)

DDT COA #000102: Physical Activity Accelerometry Assessment for Analgesic Clinical Trials (PAACT) Clinical Outcome Assessments (COA) Qualification Submissions

Office of Drug Evaluation (ODE) II

Division of Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Addiction Products (DAAAP) (Source: FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research – What’s New)

