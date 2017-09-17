Trump's Policies Weakens the Military

Trump’s Policies Weakens the Military He noted that “the US spends more money on education than any other … young people are not eligible to join because of drug or alcohol problems.

See all stories on this topic

Since It’s Not Medicine, Medical Students Aren’t Trained To Prescribe Medical Marijuana There survey in Drug and Alcohol Dependence, led by medical student … to medical school curriculum deans at 172 medical schools in North America, … University and a member of the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse, …

See all stories on this topic

Your city on drugs: Winnipeg needs to rethink approach to dealing with abuse … it hit TV screens across North America as part of a large-scale public awareness campaign spearheaded by Partnership for a Drug-Free America.

See all stories on this topic

Sixth Street location gets nod Daylight Donuts, which is for sale, is also on the desired property. … The task force has determined that a detox and substance abuse treatment center …

See all stories on this topic