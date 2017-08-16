Ugly truth about America’s medical industry

AMERICA is in the grips of an opioid epidemic. … The woman, who had been slumped in the driver’s seat with her hand on the wheel and her … “The best way to prevent drug addiction and overdose is to prevent people from abusing …
See all stories on this topic
In his book, “Dreamland, The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic,” … Some 80 percent of heroin addicts first became dependent on painkilling …
See all stories on this topic
Those are the inspiring non-fiction stories that I’m addicted to. …. Bertrand Vandewiele, senior director of marketing at Philips North America, and …
See all stories on this topic
The mother of a 22-year-old woman who died after overdosing on toxic heroin has shared a harrowing last photo of her daughter moments before she …
See all stories on this topic
She was supposed to start her new job today, now she’s on life support,” … by a five-year-old son who she had to give away as a result of her addiction. … Towery is sure that fentanyl, the synthetic opioid ravaging North America, …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment