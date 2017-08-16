 Skip to content

Ugly truth about America's medical industry

Published by chris24 on August 16, 2017
AMERICA is in the grips of an opioid epidemic. … The woman, who had been slumped in the driver’s seat with her hand on the wheel and her … “The best way to prevent drug addiction and overdose is to prevent people from abusing …
Influx of Mexican black tar heroin underlies Rio Grande convulsions

In his book, “Dreamland, The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic,” … Some 80 percent of heroin addicts first became dependent on painkilling …
What to expect at MarTech? Here’s our epic preview

Those are the inspiring non-fiction stories that I’m addicted to. …. Bertrand Vandewiele, senior director of marketing at Philips North America, and …
Mother of drugs overdose victim shares final photo, moments before life support is switched off

The mother of a 22-year-old woman who died after overdosing on toxic heroin has shared a harrowing last photo of her daughter moments before she …
Tragic young ‘fentanyl overdose’ mother was kept in hotel room and pimped out

She was supposed to start her new job today, now she’s on life support,” … by a five-year-old son who she had to give away as a result of her addiction. … Towery is sure that fentanyl, the synthetic opioid ravaging North America, …
