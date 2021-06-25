 Skip to content

UNCP awarded $1.9 million grant to assist social work, counseling graduate students

Published by chris24 on June 25, 2021
UNCP awarded $1.9 million grant to assist social work, counseling graduate students

This grant will also allow us to recruit more students who are considering … the area’s workforce in mental health and substance abuse counseling.
See all stories on this topic

Maine DHHS takes action in response to recent child deaths

AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday it is taking action following the deaths of four young children …
See all stories on this topic

Randy Staats Reflects on the History and Tragedy of Residential Schools

The tragic news from Western Canada demonstrates the ongoing problems facing the Indigenous populations and their relationship with the Canadian …
See all stories on this topic

Election Roundup: City Council-at-Large Candidates

Think of the City Council as Boston’s legislative branch of government. … education, equal opportunities, substance abuse, and the environment. … for students and neighborhoods, better transportation and a better future for us all.
See all stories on this topic

Mental Health Care Software and Services Market Opportunities, Growth and Forecasting for next …

Businesses can achieve complete knowhow of general market conditions and … Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, … Increasing awareness about the substance abuse management will drive the …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply