Understanding Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Caregiver: Provides caregivers with a general overview of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in youth and young adults. Gives guidance on how to provide support. Highlights recommended treatment approaches. Includes a list of helpful resources.

Understanding Anxiety Disorders Young Adult: Gives young adults facts on living with anxiety disorders. Discusses causes and treatment approaches. Provides a list of helpful resources.

Focus on Prevention: Guides communities in planning and delivering substance abuse prevention strategies. Covers needs assessments, identifying partners, creating effective strategies, marketing, special populations, and program evaluation.

In Brief: Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs: A Guide for Healthcare Providers: Explains the emergence and purpose of prescription drug monitoring programs PDMPs and describes how PDMP use can enhance clinical decision making. Discusses how it improves individual patient safety while also helping decrease prescription drug abuse.

