US: Police investigate suspect''s motive in Atlanta killings

US: Police investigate suspect”s motive in Atlanta killings Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police on Wednesday that the attack was not racially motivated and claimed to have a “sex addiction,” with authorities …

Sexual Addiction May Have Motivated Atlanta Spa Shooter, Investigators Say | Voice of America … Harris is of South Asian descent. Former U.S. president Barack Obama Wednesday tweeted, “Yesterday’s shootings are another tragic reminder that we …

Alleged killer says sex addiction, not racism, motivated Atlanta shooting spree Police said Long was planning to travel to Florida to attack “some type of porn industry”. The group Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate …

Police: Georgia shooting suspect may have sexual addiction Still, officials said they were investigating whether the deaths were hate crimes amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans. Six of the …

