US Taxpayers Fund Heroin Vaccine, Despite US Government Being The Biggest Heroin Dealer

US Taxpayers Fund Heroin Vaccine, Despite US Government Being The Biggest Heroin Dealer Would it combat our addictive tendencies and would the U.S. government and … The researchers tested the vaccine on monkeys and found that it was …

See all stories on this topic

Senate Republicans release revised Trumpcare bill (Reuters) – Senate Republican leaders, aiming to salvage efforts backed by President Donald Trump to dismantle the Obamacare law, on Thursday unveiled revised healthcare legislation that lets insurers sell bare-bones policies and retains key taxes on the wealthy.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, known as a skillful tactician, released the updated legislation in a bid to unite dis

See all stories on this topic

The U.S. should rethink its entire approach to painkillers and the people addicted to them, panel urges To reverse a still-spiraling crisis fueled by prescription narcotic drugs, a panel of experts advising the federal government has recommended sweeping changes in the ways that physicians treat pain, their patients cope with pain, and government and private insurers support the care of people living… (Source: Los Angeles Times – Science)

See all stories on this topic

National Strategy to Reduce Opioid Epidemic Years of sustained and coordinated efforts will be required to contain and reverse the harmful societal effects of the prescription and illicit opioid epidemics, which are intertwined and getting worse, says a new National Academies report that was requested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The report says it is possible to stem the still-escalating prevalence of opioid use disorder and o

See all stories on this topic