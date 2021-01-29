Use of Medication-Assisted Treatment in Emergency Departments

Use of Medication-Assisted Treatment in Emergency Departments This guide examines emerging and best practices for initiating medication-assisted treatment in emergency departments. It also reviews the existing literature and science of the topic, identifies gaps in knowledge, and discusses challenges of implementation. This guide focuses on using medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder in jails and prisons and during the reentry process when j

See all stories on this topic

The AstraZeneca jab can be given to adults in all age groups, EU regulators have stated The AZ vaccine had an efficacy of around 60% in trials, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. The EMA advice comes after questions were raised …

See all stories on this topic

Drug Abuse Testing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST … North America is expected to lead the regional demand for substance addiction treatment. Growth is mostly attributed due to the growing usage of illegal …

See all stories on this topic

Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance … Trudeau described the U.S. as a “source of vulnerability” when it comes to the risk of … many taking pulling out their smartphones to take photos of the towering screen.

See all stories on this topic