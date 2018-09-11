UVic staff elected fellows of Royal Society of Canada

UVic staff elected fellows of Royal Society of Canada He has made key contributions that have shaped substance use policies in several countries, including Canada, Scotland, Ireland and Australia.

See all stories on this topic

UVic staff elected fellows of Royal Society of Canada Benjamin Butterfield, one of Canada’s finest tenors; Eike-Henner Kluge, …. Stockwell has pioneered the use of more accurate measures of alcohol …

See all stories on this topic

The Court Case That Forced OC To Stop Ignoring Its Homeless The people who used to live there have melded back into other realms of society. … That violates the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protecting … mental health and substance abuse counseling, childcare and job training.

See all stories on this topic

Pleading for the right to vote in Florida, one slow case at a time TALLAHASSEE — For just the third time this year, Florida showed mercy Tuesday to people who made serious mistakes and lost the right to vote.

See all stories on this topic