 Skip to content

Video game addiction called disease (except in US)

Published by chris24 on June 20, 2018
Video game addiction called disease (except in US)

The World Health Organization has made it official: digital games can be addictive, and those addicted to them need help. In the latest edition of its …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
What Elon Musk, Tim Cook and other tech leaders have said about separating immigrant families

Heads of public companies generally stick to a script and avoid wading into political topics, but the current practice of … I couldn’t even keep the US in the Paris Accord, but if there is some way for me to help these kids I will do so.
See all stories on this topic

Global Enterprise Social Software Market 2018-2023 – Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturing …

The growth of the region is primarily driven by the healthcare IT market in the … North America is expected to represent a substantial share in the market … stress, anxiety, and addiction amongst the people are fueling the growth of …
See all stories on this topic

MLG Blockchain Launches Crypto Wallet for Sinai Health Foundation

More and more, the Centre is caring for people with addiction issues and … Sinai Health System is Canada’s leading integrated health system and …
See all stories on this topic

Trump defends family separations at border to receptive audience at small-business event

Breaking with other business organizations such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has emphasized that migrant and immigrant labor is …
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply