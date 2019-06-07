 Skip to content

Warnings over opioid use spook EU countries into action

Published by chris24 on June 7, 2019
Spooked by North America’s deadly opioid epidemic, Europe is waking up to … Opioids are a class of drugs that produce feelings of pleasure and pain …
Uptick in drug deaths coincides with start of statewide program to track opioid overdoses across …

It coincided with a spike in drug deaths that killed seven people in the city of Hartford between … She said it’s hard to see so many users unaware of new risks. … Launched in May 2018, the pilot included American Medical Response …
Drug Abuse Treatment Market: Global Analysis Type, Application, With Sales Market Segment and …

Drug Abuse Treatment Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, …
Antidepressant Market to Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity during the Forecast …

As per the scope of the report, antidepressant drugs are used for the treatment … North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market.
Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and …

INCREDIBLE POSSIBILITIES OF Substance Abuse Treatment MARKET 2019 GROWTH … North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico).
