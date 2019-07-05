Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Upped Stake …

The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the finance company at the … Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; …
See all stories on this topic
Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) was the target of some … Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Acadia … residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and …
See all stories on this topic
Behavioral Rehabilitation market research report 2015-2024 helps businessman/investor avoiding unpleasant surprises. Intuition and experience can …
See all stories on this topic
This report focuses on the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South …
See all stories on this topic
North America held 40% of the global point of care diagnostics market in 2015. … The market is expected to receive a boost by factors such as growing cases of substance abuse, advancements in testing equipment, and minimally …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment