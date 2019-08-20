What counts as saving a life? United States v. Safehouse kicks off

She stressed the importance of responding to someone with naloxone, the overdose-reversal drug, as soon as possible, and recounted having to tell …
See all stories on this topic
In a July 9 podcast, the former Toronto Raptor called East Hastings the “worst street in North America” in terms of open drug use. Meanwhile, hundreds …
See all stories on this topic
5.2 North America Substance Abuse Therapeutics Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018). 5.3 Europe Substance Abuse Therapeutics Sales and Growth …
See all stories on this topic
The growing instances of drug abuse are compelling various governments agencies such as the US FDA, the CDC, and the Drug Enforcement Agency …
See all stories on this topic
Boards of nursing are well-versed in substance use disorder, and when there is … The American Nurses Association has long estimated that misuse of …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment