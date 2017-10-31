What’s happening Tuesday in the North Valley

Tech Tuesday: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Beginners, experienced users of Kindles, … Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Northern California Chapter, … See all stories on this topic

North America is in the midst of an opiate crisis of epidemic proportions. Tighter restrictions on the distribution of pharmaceutical painkillers, … See all stories on this topic

… AGRM has nearly 300 rescue mission members across North America. … men and women from addiction recovery programs into productive living. See all stories on this topic

An ugly secret about the way America treats addiction is finally unraveling: It’s laughably unscientific, bordering on cruel. For one, there’s the cost of … See all stories on this topic

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the Center City, Minn.-based addiction treatment provider, has cut 57 jobs this year — about 4 percent of its total workforce — as the organization wrestles with a business model that’s increasingly influenced by insurance companies.

The Star Tribune reports on the cuts, which fall heaviest on Hazelden’s Minnesota operations and follow a faster-than-expecte

See all stories on this topic