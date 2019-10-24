When reform hits real life

When reform hits real life “It’s the type of medicine we should be practicing,” Klausner said. … In 2017, the American Academy of Family Physicians named her its physician of …

See all stories on this topic

Reports highlight rising methamphetamine health crisis across US Midwest Morbidly dubbed the “meth capital of the Midwest,” Michigan saw 220 meth seizures by police in 2018. The increase in drug seizures has lead to more …

See all stories on this topic

GSK Announces US Food and Drug Administration Approval of Additional Indication for Zejula … GSK Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval of Additional Indication for Zejula (niraparib) for Late-line Treatment for Women with …

See all stories on this topic

$-0.35 EPS Expected for AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States.

See all stories on this topic