Why the Real Victims of the Opioid Crisis—Like Drug-Dependent Babies—May Not Get Much of …

Why the Real Victims of the Opioid Crisis—Like Drug-Dependent Babies—May Not Get Much of … That’s roughly the number of Americans killed in all of World War II. … Compensating victims and funding addiction treatment and recovery programs is …

House Votes to Ban Flavors in Cigarettes and E-Cigarettes … about “the well-being of the children and stopping the path to addiction.” … The House measure passed by a vote of 213-195 that ran largely along … “Eight-five percent of African-Americans who smoke, smoke menthol cigarettes.

Philly supervised drug injection site put on hold amid opposition In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, U.S. Attorney William McSwain speaks during an … to save the lives of fellow Philadelphians who are struggling with addiction.” … Insite, North America’s first and only legal injection site, promoted by its …

Psychedelics, the Next Frontier in Drug Research — CFN Media Initial areas of focus include potential therapies for opioid addiction, … to get US regulatory approval for the use of psychedelics in health volunteers.

