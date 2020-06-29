Will protests in Wyoming result in statewide law enforcement reform? It doesn't appear likely.

Will protests in Wyoming result in statewide law enforcement reform? It doesn’t appear likely. But not everyone who is high on drugs or seriously emotionally disturbed is going to … As states like Colorado begin implementing first-of-their kind police reforms at the … The average police academy in the U.S. is around 21 weeks.

See all stories on this topic

Allegheny County sets record with 96 new cases of COVID-19 Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved … He may have a substance abuse or mental health issue that has caused …

See all stories on this topic

Download Integrated Substance Abuse Treatment Needs Assessment For North Dakota Social Workers, Counselors, Therapists, Psychologists, Addiction Counselors, Marriage and Family Therapists use us to earn CE/CEUs in Ethics, HIV, …

See all stories on this topic

‘Steele Dossier’ Law Firm Peddles Misinformation for Jamaat-e-Islami Linked Charity Last year, a US Congressional hearing on Kashmir went poorly for India. … This includes up to and including hiring the high-powered law firm of … InterAction’s lobbying was used to distribute an impressive looking memo, … Instead of responding to the substance of the Congressman’s complaints, …

See all stories on this topic