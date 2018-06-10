Winning the war against opioids: A military family’s personal struggle

“With the opioid addiction as it is now, it is akin to a war-torn generation of …. S.A.F.E. Project US is nine months old, and by this summer will employ …
See all stories on this topic
Washington: America’s most famous sex therapist has warned that social media is … Dr Ruth, a diminutive dynamo who turned 90 this week, said: “Of course I … The 4ft 7in sex (1.4 metre) therapist said that addiction to social media …
See all stories on this topic
“Fix rooms” for drug addicts would bring so many benefits it would be … service Barod, has visited consumption rooms in Barcelona and north America.
See all stories on this topic
Filmed across India, China, Egypt, Tanzania, France and the US, this movie will … the death of her mother, her drug addiction, and the dissolution of her marriage, … The movie is a wonderful tour of North America’s cities, as well as a …
See all stories on this topic
2004 – Ray Charles, who overcame poverty, blindness and heroin addiction to become one of America’s most beloved entertainers and to be hailed as …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment