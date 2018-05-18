With drug crisis widespread, addiction counselors struggle to meet need

With drug crisis widespread, addiction counselors struggle to meet need It’s close enough to reservations to fight a nationwide wave of addiction, one that’s taking Native American lives at six times the rate of other …

See all stories on this topic

News Views: No barriers … of Applied Research in Mental Health and Addiction at Simon Fraser University and others, found overwhelming evidence across North America that …

See all stories on this topic

Schmidt Peterson shining light on opioid epidemic with SAFE Project partnership He said 125 babies are born each day in the U.S. addicted to opioids. Winnefeld pointed to Schmidt as the shining example of how to turn a personal …

See all stories on this topic

CleanSlate and AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia Combat Opioid Epidemic in Nation’s Capital “Integration of behavioral and physical health care is central to our care management model, and this new relationship helps us to further integrate …

See all stories on this topic