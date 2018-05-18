With drug crisis widespread, addiction counselors struggle to meet need

It’s close enough to reservations to fight a nationwide wave of addiction, one that’s taking Native American lives at six times the rate of other …
See all stories on this topic
… of Applied Research in Mental Health and Addiction at Simon Fraser University and others, found overwhelming evidence across North America that …
See all stories on this topic
He said 125 babies are born each day in the U.S. addicted to opioids. Winnefeld pointed to Schmidt as the shining example of how to turn a personal …
See all stories on this topic
“Integration of behavioral and physical health care is central to our care management model, and this new relationship helps us to further integrate …
See all stories on this topic
(AP) — The U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, says opioid abuse is a problem nationwide, but only a small percentage of Americans think it’s …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment