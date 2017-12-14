Woman in critical condition from liver failure can't get transplant due to protocols

Woman in critical condition from liver failure can’t get transplant due to protocols Others close to Saunders confirmed that she’d been seeing therapists and has scheduled appointments for addiction prevention treatments this month. “She’s on her way … Her sister, Loretta Saunders, was studying the condition of Indigenous women in Canada when she was murdered in 2014. Delilah …

See all stories on this topic

Medical marijuana should be available for patients: World Health Organisation The report, published today, also recommended imposing the strong restrictions available on fentanyl, a synthetic opioid which has killed thousands of people in America’s drug addiction epidemic. “There is increased interest from Member States in the use of cannabis for medical indications including …

See all stories on this topic

Dangerous Opioid Side Effects Shift Market Focus to Cannabis for Chronic Pain North America was the largest segment of this massive market last year, and opioids were the biggest driver of growth due to their efficacy in managing severe chronic … “InMed’s focus on non-psychoactive cannabinoids further reduces concerns regarding addiction, a key concern in pain management.

See all stories on this topic

10 Things to Know for Today The city north of Seattle, hard-hit by the opioid epidemic, is trying an array of strategies to tackle homelessness, addiction and untreated mental illness, AP finds. 8. ‘NOBODY SAVED US’. Jamey Anderson fled North Carolina’s Word of Faith Fellowship church when he was 18, but more than a decade …

See all stories on this topic