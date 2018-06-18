Would you smoke a joint in front of your kids?

Would you smoke a joint in front of your kids? At the same time, statistics from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health … Only 35 percent of Americans ages 71 to 88 favor legalization, one report …

See all stories on this topic

Cambridge 02138 Americans have been and continue to be poisoned by our food suppliers and drugged into oblivion by Big Pharma. I see many victims of drug abuse …

See all stories on this topic

Celebrity suicides may lead to copycats After the suicides of designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony … In 1962, the U.S. suicide rate jumped 12 percent after news coverage of the … Substance abuse problems are a major factor in growing rates, Nooner said.

See all stories on this topic

Modera Wealth Management Stake in Aflac (AFL) Has Raised by $443846; Unitedhealth Group … The institutional investor held 71,091 shares of the medical specialities … Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse …

See all stories on this topic