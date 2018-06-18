 Skip to content

Would you smoke a joint in front of your kids?

Published by chris24 on June 18, 2018
Would you smoke a joint in front of your kids?

At the same time, statistics from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health … Only 35 percent of Americans ages 71 to 88 favor legalization, one report …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
Cambridge 02138

Americans have been and continue to be poisoned by our food suppliers and drugged into oblivion by Big Pharma. I see many victims of drug abuse …
See all stories on this topic

Celebrity suicides may lead to copycats

After the suicides of designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony … In 1962, the U.S. suicide rate jumped 12 percent after news coverage of the … Substance abuse problems are a major factor in growing rates, Nooner said.
See all stories on this topic

Modera Wealth Management Stake in Aflac (AFL) Has Raised by $443846; Unitedhealth Group …

The institutional investor held 71,091 shares of the medical specialities … Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse …
See all stories on this topic

Cash-strapped schools struggle to help children of opioid epidemic

America’s biggest public health crisis since AIDS has seeped into … “There’s a lot of talk about the opioid abuse and drug abuse in the state, but then …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply