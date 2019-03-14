Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 …

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 … Laboratory Corp. of America reported earnings per share of $2.78 during … and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, …

See all stories on this topic

Contrasting of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) and Fluidigm Corporation … Table 2 provides Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Fluidigm Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity. … and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and …

See all stories on this topic

Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.55 … Eight analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s … Laboratory Corp. of America posted earnings of $2.78 per share during the same … and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, …

See all stories on this topic

Construction Starts on Low-Income Housing Project, Thanks in Part to $500K Grant Project representatives and a field representative from the office of U.S. … mental illness, substance abuse needs or those who suffer from chronic unemployment or … Options for Independence will use the AHP grant to construct two …

See all stories on this topic