Zappos founder Tony Hseih was planning to enter rehab in Hawaii for mushroom and ecstasy abuse

Tony Hsieh had planned to enter a rehab facility in Hawaii after admitting his drug and alcohol addiction had got out of control.
A specific collection of neurons in the basolateral amygdala, a brain region crucial for affect, was active when mice experienced pain. Deactivating this collection of neurons resulted in a loss of negative affective responses to painful stimuli, although the animals still perceived the pain. (Source: NIDA News)
Miley Cyrus does not intend to lose her battle against addiction and is very adamant upon retaining her sobriety (Source: Reuters: Health)
BACKGROUND: This is the first national study of lagged reciprocal associations between tobacco smoking frequency and change in illicit opioid or alcohol use frequency within six-months of treatment. METHODS: All adults admitted to publicly-funde… (Source: SafetyLit)
Notice of proposed rulemaking from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to revise its regulations to conform with a provision of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act of 2016, which amended the Controlled Substances Act to allow for the partial filling of prescriptions for schedule II controlled substances under certain conditions. Comments are due by February 2, 2021. (Source: Federal
