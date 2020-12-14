Zappos founder Tony Hseih was planning to enter rehab in Hawaii for mushroom and ecstasy abuse

Zappos founder Tony Hseih was planning to enter rehab in Hawaii for mushroom and ecstasy abuse Tony Hsieh had planned to enter a rehab facility in Hawaii after admitting his drug and alcohol addiction had got out of control. Those… (Source: Reuters: Health)

How the Brain Makes Pain Unpleasant A specific collection of neurons in the basolateral amygdala, a brain region crucial for affect, was active when mice experienced pain. Deactivating this collection of neurons resulted in a loss of negative affective responses to painful stimuli, although the animals still perceived the pain. (Source: NIDA News)

Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘Itll be a cold day in hell Miley Cyrus does not intend to lose her battle against addiction and is very adamant upon retaining her sobriety (Source: Reuters: Health)

Reciprocal influences of tobacco use on illicit opioid and alcohol use during the first six-months of specialist addiction treatment – Eastwood B, Clare T, Dockrell MJ, Locker J, Chowdary Q, Jahr S, Jones A, Robson D, Marsden J. BACKGROUND: This is the first national study of lagged reciprocal associations between tobacco smoking frequency and change in illicit opioid or alcohol use frequency within six-months of treatment. METHODS: All adults admitted to publicly-funde… (Source: SafetyLit)

