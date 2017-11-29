6 Important Cannabis Trends Will Change The Game In 2018

6 Important Cannabis Trends Will Change The Game In 2018 According to a report from Arcview Market Research, the number of marijuana sales in North America grew to $6.7 billion in 2017, representing a 30 percent increase from the … Fortunately, as time goes on and the legality around the drug changes, so will our knowledge of its true medical potential.

Meadows, Renacci introduce bill to combat opioid crisis The opioid crisis has rocked the United States for 20 years since the 1990s, and in … opioid related incidents, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. … This bill would place a limit on a patient’s first opioid prescription for …

Patents in the Cannabis Sector; A Growing Trend On October 31st, 2017, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQB:LXRP) (CSE:LXX), a drug delivery platform innovator, announced “it has received a new Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for the use of its technology as a delivery platform for all cannabinoids …

#Cannabis Stock News – Patent Filed by Veritas’ (CSE: $VRT.C) (OTC: $VRTHF) Research Arm … Dr. Franciosi goes on to say, „This strain could be also potentially useful in addressing the current fentanyl crisis throughout North America. If we’re targeting pain or opioid addiction, we want to deliver a scientifically tested, standardized product that clinicians can rely upon.” Also, to note, the Company …

