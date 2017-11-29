Grayson County United Way hosts Giving Tuesday fundraiser

Grayson County United Way hosts Giving Tuesday fundraiser Four Rivers Executive Director Bob Rhoden, who was also in attendance Tuesday night, said seven members of the outreach’s substance abuse …

WNC agencies offer new approaches to battle opioid addiction While the opioid epidemic continues to rage across the nation, government agencies and advocacy groups in Western North Carolina seek alternatives to curb overdoses and reduce soaring incarceration rates. Bill Hollingsed, 19-year veteran Chief of Police of the Waynesville Police Department, said …

Lawmakers step off Capitol Hill to explore solutions to opioid crisis President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March 2017 establishing a President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, with Governor Chris … More than 90 Americans die every day from related opioid overdoses, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Vic Mensa Talks Mental Health, Prescription Drugs & Hip-Hop: ‘What Other Coping Mechanism Is … You’re a little over halfway through your 4:44 North American tour run with …. I’m saying I don’t think that drug manufacturers and the doctors that …

