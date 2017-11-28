Congressional Race Kick-Off: Donovan Faces Multitude Of Opponents

Congressional Race Kick-Off: Donovan Faces Multitude Of Opponents Dan Donovan (R – South Brooklyn, Staten Island) will have a primary against former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm (R), of which … The incumbent also serves on the Congressional Caucus on Prescription Drug Abuse along with the Helenic Issues and Helenic Israel Caucuses. Donovan’s primary opponent …

See all stories on this topic

Medical Cannabis Data Shows Strong Sales and Growth Therefore, the combination may allow for opioids to be used at lower doses with fewer side effects for the treatment of pain and related addiction. … Dr. Franciosi goes on to say, “This strain could be also potentially useful in addressing the current fentanyl crisis throughout North America. If we’re targeting …

See all stories on this topic

Area police reports 11-28-17 Saturday, 8:36 p.m., Joseph Rodriguez, 54, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, drug abuse and possession of drug … Monday, 7:56 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, vehicles driven by Jason Ramsey, 39, McClure, and Clarence Oliver, 56, Bowling Green, collided …

See all stories on this topic

Advanced Research & Development in Unique Cannabis Therapies to Battle Opioid Addiction for … Dr. Franciosi goes on to say, “This strain could be also potentially useful in addressing the current fentanyl crisis throughout North America. If we’re targeting pain or opioid addiction, we want to deliver a scientifically tested, standardized product that clinicians can rely upon.”Also, to note, the Company …

See all stories on this topic