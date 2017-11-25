6 Questions You MUST Ask Before Checking into Rehab: An Interview with VH1 Addiction Counselor Bob Forrest

The gentleman on the other end of the telephone line has seen the best and worst of humanity and has soared and stumbled, struggled and survived. He emerged from the throes of addiction to claim a new identity; Rehab Bob.

According to his website, “Bob Forrest lived a drug-fueled life in the L.A. indie rock scene of the ’80s and ’90s as the frontman for Thelonious Monster. He was known

In the worst opioid epidemic in U.S. history, addiction recovery may be toughest for pain patients who must find safer ways to manage their conditions

Teens’ Painkiller Misuse Linked to Dating Violence Source: HealthDay Related MedlinePlus Pages: Opioid Abuse and Addiction, Sexual Assault, Teen Health (Source: MedlinePlus Health News)

