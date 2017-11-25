6 Questions You MUST Ask Before Checking into Rehab: An Interview with VH1 Addiction Counselor Bob Forrest

The gentleman on the other end of the telephone line has seen the best and worst of humanity and has soared and stumbled, struggled and survived. He emerged from the throes of addiction to claim a new identity; Rehab Bob.
According to his website, “Bob Forrest lived a drug-fueled life in the L.A. indie rock scene of the ’80s and ’90s as the frontman for Thelonious Monster. He was known
See all stories on this topic
In the worst opioid epidemic in U.S. history, addiction recovery may be toughest for pain patients who must find safer ways to manage their conditions (Source: ABC News: Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
Source: HealthDay Related MedlinePlus Pages: Opioid Abuse and Addiction, Sexual Assault, Teen Health (Source: MedlinePlus Health News)
See all stories on this topic
In the worst opioid epidemic in U.S. history, addiction recovery may be toughest for pain patients who must find safer ways to manage their conditions (Source: ABC News: Health)
See all stories on this topic
Proposed rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that would revise Medicare Advantage (Part C) and Prescription Drug Benefit (Part D) regulations to implement certain provisions contained in the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) and the 21st Century Cures Act. The proposed rule also clarifies the “any willing pharmacy” requirement, which may work to support ind
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment