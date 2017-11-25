Realistic rodent model of drug addiction

(Society for Neuroscience) Drug addiction may not require a habitual relationship with a substance, suggests findings from a new model of cocaine administration in rats that better captures the human experience of obtaining and using drugs. The research, published in JNeurosci, represents a step towards a translational animal model of addiction that challenges widely held views about drug users. (
(Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) Cerveau Technologies, Inc. and Enigma Biomedical Group, Inc., today announced an agreement with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto, Ontario to support multiple projects over the next several years. These research projects are for studies of an early stage imaging agent (MK-6240) to be used in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan
Conclusion
A person’s access to rehab should be based on their individual condition, circumstances and ability to benefit, not assumptions based on their age. Intergenerational rehabs can work well for some older adults provided they are responsive to age-related needs. However, some older-adults may benefit from being grouped with residents of a similar age.
New research published today (20 November) shows 1three out of four residential alcohol treatment facilities (rehabs) in England are failing older adults on the basis of arbitrary age limits which prevent them from accessing specialist rehab support.
The study, which is being debated at a panel discussion at the House of Lords on Tuesday, 21 November, is being published together with a new report
(NIH/National Institute on Drug Abuse) Opioid pain relievers can be extremely effective in relieving pain, but can carry a high risk of addiction and ultimately overdose when breathing is suppressed and stops. Scientists have discovered a way to separate these two effects — pain relief and breathing — opening a window of opportunity to make effective pain medications without the risk of respirat
