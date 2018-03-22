6 String Drag's Kenny Roby on Alt-Country Band's Reunion, Working With Steve Earle

They opened for Jane's Addiction, the Circle Jerks and Danzig and then broke up shortly after their northern migration. Post-split, Roby got his hands on a copy of his vocal doppelgänger Elvis Costello's King of America and figured out a way to fuse punk with the prairie under the guise of his ensuing …

Harrisonville resident Rebekah Paxton wins Miltary Child of the Year Award It all took a substantial toll, especially Jason’s bout with addiction to pain medication. … Additionally, Rebekah’s been active with AWANA, Girls Scouts and Future Farmers of America and previously worked on school yearbook and newspaper staffs while also competing in the University Interscholastic …

2018 Lollapalooza lineup to include Bruno Mars and The Weeknd Created by Perry Farrell as a farewell tour for Jane’s Addiction in 1991, it ran annually until 1997 and then toured North America before being revived in 2003. In 2010, Lolla announced that it would debut outside the US in Santiago, Chile and they partnered with Lotus to put on a two day event a year …

Addressing the opioid overdose crisis … at the forefront of North America’s first legally sanctioned supervised injection facility, INSITE, established in Vancouver in 2003. Since then, studies have shown that safe injection sites save lives, reduce transmission of disease and help people access addiction treatment and other medical services.

