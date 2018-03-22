TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Introduction to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment (Part 1 of 5)

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Introduction to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment (Part 1 of 5) Part 1 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) offers a general introduction to providing medications to address opioid use disorder (OUD). It is for all audiences. Part 1 will help readers understand key facts and issues related to providing Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat OUD. TIP Parts 2 through 5 cover these issues in more detail. Inventory#: SMA18-50

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Partnering Addiction Treatment Counselors with Clients and Healthcare Professionals (Part 4 of 5) Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. Part 4 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) is for addiction treatment professionals and peer recovery support specialists who work with individuals that take a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medication

Hamilton Attitudes in Reverse therapy dog earns Hero Dog Award nomination Carmella Aaron with her therapy dog, Frankie. Frankie is a nominee for the American Humane Hero Dog Award. When Carmella Aaron took her therapy dog Frankie into the adolescent unit of Princeton House, an outpatient program for those with mental health and substance abuse disorders, everyone …

New faculty focus: James H. (Jay) Ford II Over the years, I have served as a process improvement coach to over 150 substance abuse and mental health providers and taught staff how to apply quality improvement tools and techniques to improve systems of care. I am a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Life Fellow …

