700 students form a guard of honour

700 Students Form A Guard Of Honor To Thank A Retiring Teacher On His Last Day (http://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/1967/700-Students-Form-A-Guard-Of-Honor-To-Thank-A-Retiring-Teacher-On-His-Last-Day)…
I was playing GTA and my brother said ” press the circle and you will join the police force” so I did press circle but instead punched the officer instead.
Hi SR……
Do any of you fitness enthusiast use a pedometer
to count your steps when walking? If so , what kind
do you use or would recommend if you don’t mind
sharing? 🙂
When I googled…
Don’t know what to say this is a gut punch
Ex-Wham! singer George Michael dies – BBC News (http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-38432862)
George Michael dies* | Daily Mail Online…
One Colorado animal shelter has a lot to celebrate this Christmas.
All of the dogs at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, a nonprofit animal shelter in Colorado Springs, have been adopted…
