Costa Rica Recovery – The best place to begin your recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction

Costa Rica Recovery – The best place to begin your recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction Their comprehensive program is far more affordable than private care facilities in North America and the country’s location is ideal for patients from …

See all stories on this topic

From CARA To Prescribing Guidelines: Recent Advancements To Fight The Opioid Crisis The more passion people have for the work that they do, the more likely they are to demonstrate positive energy and success in life….

See all stories on this topic

FDA outlines standards for anti-abuse generic painkillers WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are encouraging generic drugmakers to reformulate their painkillers to make them harder to abuse, the latest in a string of steps designed to combat abuse of highly-addictive prescription pain drugs. (Source: U.S. News – Health)

See all stories on this topic

Gender‐specific effects of comorbid depression and anxiety on the propensity to drink in negative emotional states ConclusionsThere appears to be a higher prevalence of comorbid depression and anxiety disorders as well as propensity to drink in negative emotional situations in female compared with male alcoholics. Substance‐induced depression appears to have a sex‐specific effect on the increased risk for drinking in negative emotional situations in males. This article is protected by copyright. All rights

See all stories on this topic