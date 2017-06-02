A 5-sentence letter helped trigger America's deadliest drug overdose crisis ever

A 5-sentence letter helped trigger America’s deadliest drug overdose crisis ever We believe that this citation pattern contributed to the North American … Not all painkiller users went this way, and not all opioid users started with …

See all stories on this topic

‘Sense of community’ can help Yukoners prevent opiate addiction ​Yukoners can lean on family, culture and connections to the land to help deal with opiate addictions according to Mae Katt, a nurse practitioner from …

See all stories on this topic