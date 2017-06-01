How This Doctor's Letter Kicked Off America's Opioid and Heroin Crisis

How This Doctor’s Letter Kicked Off America’s Opioid and Heroin Crisis “We believe that this citation pattern contributed to the North American … the risk of addiction associated with long-term opioid therapy,” Juurlink and …

See all stories on this topic

PHOTO ESSAY: The faces behind Vancouver’s overdose crisis In 2014–15, Aaron Goodman documented three drug users participating in a … first heroin-assisted treatment research of its kind in North America.

See all stories on this topic

A tiny 100-word research article helped start the deadly opioid crisis, Canadian study shows At the same time, addiction and overdose deaths have reached epidemic proportions, and what started as a medical phenomenon is now a thriving …

See all stories on this topic

Opioid prescriptions ‘drying up,’ doctor concerned where patients will turn Bruce Hollett, divisional chief of family medicine, chronic pain and addiction at the … Four Canadian provinces, including Newfoundland and Labrador, …

See all stories on this topic