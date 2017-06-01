 Skip to content

Canadians show how a 100-word research article helped create North America's deadly opioid crisis

Published by chris24 on June 1, 2017
The 1980 article by Dr. Herschel Jick and a colleague at the Boston University Medical Center, called “Addiction rare in patients treated with narcotics,” …
Canada pledges to drive down tobacco use

On this World No Tobacco Day, the government of Canada is pledging to meet “an … But smoking is still the most common addiction in Canada.
Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction Provides Update on the Joint Statement of …

The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) committed to quarterly reporting on the status of commitments made by signatories to …
Northern Ontario drug users need safe injection site: outreach nurse

This past week Health Canada approved plans to create four new supervised drug injection sites in British Columbia and Quebec to help combat the …
Government of Canada marks World No Tobacco Day by sharing the What We Heard report from …

Today, on World No Tobacco Day, the Government of Canada released the What We Heard report from the … and Vaping Products Act. This Bill includes provisions to protect youth from nicotine addiction and tobacco use and allow …
