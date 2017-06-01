Canadians show how a 100-word research article helped create North America’s deadly opioid crisis

The 1980 article by Dr. Herschel Jick and a colleague at the Boston University Medical Center, called “Addiction rare in patients treated with narcotics,” …
On this World No Tobacco Day, the government of Canada is pledging to meet “an … But smoking is still the most common addiction in Canada.
The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) committed to quarterly reporting on the status of commitments made by signatories to …
This past week Health Canada approved plans to create four new supervised drug injection sites in British Columbia and Quebec to help combat the …
Today, on World No Tobacco Day, the Government of Canada released the What We Heard report from the … and Vaping Products Act. This Bill includes provisions to protect youth from nicotine addiction and tobacco use and allow …
