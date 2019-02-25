Addiction-Hit Miccosukee Tribe Sues Big Pharma

Addiction-Hit Miccosukee Tribe Sues Big Pharma When it comes to drug overdoses, Native Americans suffer the highest death rates of any ethnic or racial group in the U.S., according to the complaint, …

New York Has Not Assessed the Needs of Problem Gamblers in Over a Decade Most researchers estimate that over 50 million American adults gamble … Substance Abuse has not assessed services for gambling addiction since …

ONDCP Takes Flak for New Strategy Document WASHINGTON — The new strategic plan from the Office of National Drug … MPH, public policy chair for the American Society of Addiction Medicine, …

Rite Aid Foundation Launches New Prescription Drug Safety Initiative in Akron-Area High Schools Ohio is arguably one of the states hardest hit by prescription drug abuse and the opioid epidemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and …

