Eskom's coal addiction, Medupi way, brought to you by the World Bank

Eskom’s coal addiction, Medupi way, brought to you by the World Bank In April 2010, the World Bank voted to loan South Africa $3.75-billion to …. been able to ignore, however, were the misgivings of the US Congress.

See all stories on this topic

Five Tech Trends That Will Redefine Commerce The Most In 2019 For the first time in history, most of the global population will be connected this … including regions like North America and Western Europe, who first started to … Even some of the biggest purveyors of the digital addiction – Facebook, …

See all stories on this topic

‘It’s very easy to hide’: North Vancouver student pushes for support to help teens quit vaping Dr. Milan Khara, an addiction physician with Vancouver Coastal Health, … Health Canada unveiled a new plan to curb vaping among young people …

See all stories on this topic

Shoreline vets on lookout for addicts using pets to get opioids Shoreline vets on lookout for addicts using pets to get opioids … An American bulldog mix and a Labrador mix are being held at the Guilford Police Animal … James Cunnington, 33, of East Haven, was arrested in October 2018 for …

See all stories on this topic