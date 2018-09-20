Addiction recovery center to expand in north Phoenix

Addiction recovery center to expand in north Phoenix Addiction recovery center to expand in north Phoenix … recovery center with 55 beds and affordable housing owned by Native American Connections.

See all stories on this topic

Cannabinoid drugs make pain feel ‘less unpleasant, more tolerable’ Although the use of cannabis for medical purposes is legal in more than 30 states, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration still considers it a …

See all stories on this topic

Vancouver co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users Dr. Keith Ahamad, an addictions specialist at St. Paul’s Hospital, said … North America are showing interest in developing technology to respond to an …

See all stories on this topic

Are we doing enough to help problem gamblers? An estimated 5.4 million Americans battle gambling addiction, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling, yet 20 percent of U.S. states …

See all stories on this topic