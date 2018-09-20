Opioid Use Disorder and Pregnancy

This fact sheet (1 of 4) gives pregnant women with opioid use disorder (OUD) helpful steps to ensure they have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby. This resource includes things to know about OUD and pregnancy, and do's

This fact sheet (2 of 4) addresses how treatment of pregnant women with opioid use disorder (OUD) can help women have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby. This resource describes managing OUD with a treatment plan that i

This fact sheet (3 of 4) talks about what pregnant women with opioid use disorder should know about and expect after the birth of their baby. This resource includes information about neonatal abstinence syndrome, baby's n

This fact sheet (4 of 4) addresses the care of women with opioid use disorder (OUD) and care of their babies after pregnancy. This resource includes information on managing OUD, caring for baby, and do's and don'ts for

