Adventurers visit 7 continents in less than 4 days, smashing World Record They started in Sydney (Australia) and then flew to Dubai (Asia), Cairo (Africa), Frankfurt (Europe), Toronto (North America) and Santiago (South America) before finishing in Antarctica. They didn’t miss any flights, but were delayed 20 hours by a snowstorm on the final leg from Chile to Antarctica.

BayMark Health Services Acquires Canadian Addiction Treatment Centres BayMark Health Services announced the acquisition of Canadian Addiction Treatment Centres (CATC), the largest opioid addiction treatment provider in Canada. The acquisition includes 72 Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs), 19 pharmacies and 1 residential treatment center located in Ontario.

Early psychosis programs significantly reduce patient mortality, study finds PEPP was founded in 1997 as the first early psychosis intervention (EPI) program in North America. … are often a necessary therapeutic intervention for patients with psychotic illness,” says co-author, Dr. Paul Kurdyak, a scientist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and ICES.

What Are The Punjabis Smoking Now – A Tale Of Geopolitics, Afghan Heroin, And Manufactured … Since the US-led invasion, Afghan heroin has also been traveling north across the former Commonwealth of Independent States and into Russia, where the addiction has become an epidemic. Every year, roughly 30,000 Russians die from heroin-related causes. The country has an estimated 2.5 million …

