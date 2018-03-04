Southern Baptists stepping up efforts to help in Appalachia

Southern Baptists stepping up efforts to help in Appalachia So is poverty and drug abuse. … Send Relief, an arm of the Southern Baptist Convention’s North American Mission Board, is opening the Ashland-based Appalachia Ministry Center so that the … Allen said the Appalachian region has been reeling from drug issues that have handicapped the area.

See all stories on this topic

CMU shooting suspect entered residence hall, shot parents (AP) – A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory had just been picked up from a hospital where campus police had brought him because of suspected drug abuse, authorities said Saturday. Central Michigan University police Chief Bill Yeagley also …

See all stories on this topic

The VP of Business Development of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC), Randall Goldberg … The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. … inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health …

See all stories on this topic

Hancock commissioners list achievements, challenges HANCOCK COUNTY Commissioner Brian Robertson speaks Friday during the monthly lunch hosted by the county Republican Party. Robertson discussed the county’s economic development and flood mitigation efforts, while Commissioner Tim Bechtol focused on the drug crisis. (Photo by Randy …

See all stories on this topic