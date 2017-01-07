Advisory: An Introduction to Bipolar Disorder and Co-Occurring Substance Use Disorders

Advisory: An Introduction to Bipolar Disorder and Co-Occurring Substance Use Disorders

Gives an introduction to bipolar disorder and co-occurring substance use disorder. Discusses types of bipolar disorders along with the challenges in screening and treatments.

In Brief: Rural Behavioral Health: Telehealth Challenges and Opportunities

Explores barriers to accessing substance use disorder and mental health treatment services in rural communities and the benefits of telehealth for these communities. Assists practitioners with implementing telehealth techno

The Case for Behavioral Health Screening in HIV Care Settings The Case for Behavioral Health Screening in HIV Care Settings lays out the clear need for HIV treatment providers to jointly address behavioral health concerns and HIV, starting with screening for mental health and substance use disorders. This report from the SAMHSA-HRSA Center for Integrated Health Solutions offers strategies for providers to implement screening practices, including tips for pre

A Collaborative Approach to the Treatment of Pregnant Women with Opioid Use Disorders

Guides states, tribes, and local communities on the best practices for collaborative treatment approaches for women suffering from substance use disorder. Highlights data on the effects of opioids on pregnant women and the

