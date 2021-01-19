Advisory: Integrating Vocational Services into Substance Use Disorder Treatment

Advisory: Integrating Vocational Services into Substance Use Disorder Treatment This Advisory, based on TIP 38, Integrating Substance Abuse Treatment and Vocational Services, presents strategies and resources for SUD treatment counselors and clinic directors to improve outcomes for clients in recovery by helping them find and keep employment and deal with workplace stresses. This Advisory is directed to programs serving clients who are unemployed, underemployed, or strugglin

Advisory: Group Therapy in Substance Use Treatment Based on Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) 41, Substance Abuse Treatment: Group Therapy, this Advisory provides an overview of goals, processes, group-specific approaches, resources, and common elements that support favorable outcomes in group therapy. This guide helps counselors improve their skills in leading group therapy sessions for substance use treatment. The guide discusses types of gr

Advisory: The Importance of Family Therapy in Substance Use Disorder Treatment This Advisory is based on TIP 39, Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Family Therapy. It surveys basic factors for programs and providers to consider when implementing family-related therapy approaches, goals and processes for conducting effective family counseling, and resources for further learning about family therapy techniques and models. This updated TIP includes the latest evidence on mo

Advisory: Prescribing Pharmacotherapies for Patients With Alcohol Use Disorder This Advisory, based on TIP 49, Incorporating Alcohol Pharmacotherapies Into Medical Practice, focuses on medication and related treatment decisions made after screening and assessment for AUD, and medically supervised withdrawal, if necessary. Alcohol consumption should not stop abruptly in those patients who have consumed alcohol regularly over a prolonged period of time. This Advisory is meant

