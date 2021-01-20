Advisory: Addressing Suicidal Thoughts and Behaviors in Substance Use Treatment

Advisory: Addressing Suicidal Thoughts and Behaviors in Substance Use Treatment This Advisory is based on TIP 50, Addressing Suicidal Thoughts and Behaviors in Substance Abuse Treatment. It provides strategies for identifying and addressing suicidal thoughts and behaviors among individuals with substance use disorders (SUDs). This manual offers guidelines for working with suicidal adults living with substance use disorders. It covers risk factors and warning signs for suicid

See all stories on this topic

Advisory: Treating Substance Use Disorders Among People with HIV This Advisory is based on TIP 37, Substance Abuse Treatment for Persons With HIV/AIDS. It highlights strategies and considerations for substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers to effectively engage people with HIV in SUD treatment. This manual helps clinicians improve care for people living with HIV/AIDS and substance use disorder conditions. It discusses prevention, assessment, and treat

See all stories on this topic

Global Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major … … outpatient mental health & substance abuse centers, other outpatient care centers. … In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

See all stories on this topic

Depression Screening MarketAnalysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026 The global depression screening market is expected to rise at a rate of 6.20% over … and deep brain stimulation), substance abuse treatment, and others. … to be a major driver for the depression screening market in North America.

See all stories on this topic