Eight ways to quit smoking in 2021: video talks through the Cochrane evidence

Eight ways to quit smoking in 2021: video talks through the Cochrane evidence Stopping smoking brings enormous health benefits, but can be very challenging.In this talk, Cochrane author and editor Dr Jamie Hartmann-Boyce talks through Cochrane evidence on the best and most common ways to quit smoking.This talk is based off anarticle in The Conversation co-authored by Jamie and Dr Nicola Lindson, Cochrane author and managing editor of theCochrane Tobacco Addiction Group. The

See all stories on this topic

Study finds national data may be underestimating illicit drug use in young people A study published today (Monday 18 January) in the publication Addiction suggests that the UK government ’ s current national population-based data may be understating illicit drug usage among young people by as much as 20%. (Source: University of Bristol news)

See all stories on this topic

Workaholics at a greater risk of depression International researchers found that people in jobs with strong demands were five times more likely to be prone to work addiction. (Source: PsycPORT.com)

See all stories on this topic

People With SUDs Have Increased Risk for COVID-19 and Worse Outcomes People with a substance use disorder (SUD) at any time in their lives are 1.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those without an SUD, and those with a recent SUD are more than 8 times more likely (Source: NIDA News)

See all stories on this topic