After Trump’s State of the Union, Get the Backstory on 5 Key Issues In his first State of the Union address last night, President Donald Trump called for tougher immigration policies, touted his economic record, and outlined his vision for what he called “our new American moment.” Explore FRONTLINE’s reporting and documentaries to get the backstory on five of the …

Was That State of the Union a Threat? He spoke in lingering detail of the injuries of an American soldier, the torture of both Otto Warmbier and Ji Seong-ho under the North Korean dictatorship, of pregnant heroin addicts, and brutal murders. Pain became a prop, a bodily proof that suffering was the state of the union, rendered this way by …

Trump declares a ‘new American moment’ at debut State of the Union address Trump spoke for an hour and 20 minutes, using real life people, that were sitting in the chamber last night, to illustrate his points to maximum effect when he touched on subjects ranging from the economy to immigration and infrastructure to opioid addiction to North Korea and terrorism. Here are the …

5 things you need to know Wednesday USA TODAY took on 15 of Trump’s claims he made during his speech — some rang true while others were mostly false or exaggerated. ….. As for the total lunar eclipse, you may still be able to catch a glimpse: it will be visible from western North America to eastern Asia and will last about 3½ hours …

