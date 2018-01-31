The opioid crisis: Waging battle against a deadly, costly problem

One specifically for laborers is from the British Columbia, Canada-based Construction Industry Rehabilitation Plan (CIRP), which was founded in the mid-1980s in response to the drug and alcohol crisis of the period. Although executive director Vicky Waldron wasn't in Canada during that time, she said …

Emory hosts community conversation on America’s opioid crisis I will say, ‘I kind of saw it coming,’” she said. Over the years, Houry saw a rise in patients arriving for opioid abuse, addiction issues, substance abuse disorders and referrals for pain management. There are now about 230 million prescriptions for opioids administered in the U.S. on an annual basis.

Philly looking become first American city to create safe spaces for drug users to inject drugs If such sites were opened in the city, Philadelphia would become the first city in America to embrace safe injection sites, and the second in North America. Vancouver was the first North American city to embrace the idea, where it has been met with success, according to Vancouver officials. The use of …

DoJ Launches ‘Darknet’ Enforcement Team to Fight Online Drug Trafficking America’s drug epidemic reached critical levels in 2016, with at least 66,000 deaths from overdoses reported, including 42,249 deaths from opioids. … dads, daughters, spouses, friends, and neighbors”, Sessions said before bringing up the death of 7-year-old Jo Lawrence Stewart, of North Braddock.

